Service learning: No wall between gown and town

Part 1

APRIL, a web source notes, is the celebration month of service learning, a method of teaching that is gaining momentum in many campuses. The College of Education of the University of Santo Tomas, Manila, the Pontifical University, is no exception. Organized and managed by this year’s graduating seniors heading the College Student Council, the Teachers College held a colloquy of what service learning is. Its theme was “Why Are We Learning What We Are Learning.” I was the last of four speakers. The other three were Dr. Carol Ma, senior lecturer for common curriculum and senior fellow for service learning, Singapore University of Social Sciences; Genelene M. Adarlo, associate program director, health sciences department, Ateneo de Manila University, and assistant professor Mark D. Abenir, DSD Director SIMBAHAYAN Community Development Office, University of Santo Tomas, Manila.

Service learning. I began my presentation by saying that “I was happy to be the last presenter, because then, all I have to do is to summarize what has been said, and for originality, add some comments.” The joke elicited some laughter. I knew then that there would be the rapport that any presenter would wish to have, before an audience who may have known me only virtually during the several months they were preparing the colloquy and were exchanging email notes with me since January, until that morning that I, body and soul, was in their midst. A copy of the primer I received through email several days earlier spelled out the purpose: “The colloquy is aimed at creating a dialogic space between and among service learning practitioners, advocates and researchers with a view to flattening the teaching-learning hierarchy where efforts are geared toward transforming theory into practice; making learning content a learning experience; seeing students as collaborators and co-creators, using the community as a laboratory of life and sharing resources for continuity and sustainability.” This led me to title my presentation as “Service Learning—No Wall between Gown and Town.”

A bit of history. As we may remember, our formal educational system has its roots in the American educational system introduced to us by the Thomasites. During that span of time, America’s land grant universities focused on agriculture. Stripped of the then ivory tower stance of early European universities, these institutions interpreted the threefold functions of higher education institutions—instruction, research and extension—within the context of service to society. Extension was popularly conceived to be a reach-out or an “outreach” of the university—extending its expertise to needs of communities in its catchment areas. The dynamics of change made community extension services as the laboratories of universities for their other functions—instruction and research. To more tightly glue the threefold function of higher education in the service of the other, universities availed of realities in the communities as empirical basis of theories learned in the classroom acquired through the research function. With communities as learning laboratories of formal classroom instruction, refinement of the pedagogy was aptly referred to as “Service Learning.” Service learning is a credit-bearing course where “students find that academic theories or concepts are illuminated by their experience in the community.” Conversely, students find that “their experience in the community is explained through relevant theories and concepts.” Reflection “consolidates students’ learning from their service experience with what is formally learned in the classroom.” In Extension, only the community is directly benefited. In service learning both the students and communities served, are benefited. Students achieve learning goals—knowledge, skills and development of sound attitudes— through their experience in the community; in turn, communities are served compatible to their needs. De LaSalle University, Manila, aptly defines service learning as “a teaching method that integrates meaningful service as a component of course content and delivery. It enhances student learning, addresses community needs and fosters collaboration between academic institutions and communities.”

Models of service-learning. There are several models of service learning. All models integrate academic learning (a subject, an academic program, on the job training, action research, etc.) with experiences in meaningful service to address community needs. One is a discipline-based model where the content and learning objectives of an academic subject become the bases of students in evaluating their service experience. Another is a problem-based model where the knowledge, skills and attitude to be developed are drawn from an academic program. In this case, “students (or teams) relate to the community much as ‘consultants’ working for a ‘client.’ They work with community members to understand a particular community problem/need, presuming that students will have some knowledge they can draw upon to make recommendations to the community or develop a solution to the problem.” (Examples are architecture students designing a park; business students developing a website; or botany students identifying non-native plants and suggesting eradication methods.) ”A third is capstone-based. These service-learning courses are “generally designed for majors and minors of a given discipline.” “Almost exclusively for students in their final year, students draw upon the knowledge from their coursework and combine it with relevant service work in the community.” In capstone courses, students draw from their major areas and demonstrate their understanding of their major discipline.” Such an undertaking is an “excellent help to students to transition from theory to practice by helping them establish professional contacts and gather personal experience.”

A fourth is the undergraduate community-based action research. This is a relatively new approach gaining popularity. “More effective with small classes/groups of students, it is similar to an independent study option for the student highly experienced in community work. Students work closely with faculty members to learn research methodology while serving as advocates for communities.” A fifth is internship-based service learning where “students work from 10-20 hours weekly in a community setting to produce a body of work valuable to the community or site.” Done “with small groups of peers or one-on-one meetings with faculty advisors or electronically with a faculty member providing feedback,” students “analyze their new experiences using discipline-based theories during regular and ongoing reflective opportunities focused on reciprocity.” “The community and the student mutually benefit from the experience.” Visit https://www.wm.edu/…/charlescenter/scholars/sharpe/resources/… resources/…/ models/index.php>

Next week: Crafting a syllabus and principles of service learning.

