Serving the unbanked and underserved through financial education and product innovation

I was honored to have been invited to present yesterday at University of the Philippines’ first MSME conference led by the UP Institute of Small Scale studies. For the better part of 2017 and literally all of 2018 I’ve been spending time connecting with entrepreneurs across the majority of local industries. Having the chance to meet owners and executives from large sophisticated businesses as well as smaller business owners has broadened my perspective.

First of all, it became obvious that most SME entrepreneurs do have a bachelor’s but not a business degree. As a result, a good number of them find the subject of finance confusing, overwhelming and quite tedious. Finance is thus commonly the most overlooked function of a business. The tendency of entrepreneurs is to focus on core operations such as sales and marketing that are more concrete than finance. Indeed, finance is quite abstract compared to managing inventories and employees. However, finance is arguably the lifeblood of a business. It is more than just the cash in the bank account. Finance is the story of a business told objectively (a topic for another time.) The lack of basic financial knowledge is an issue that needs to be addressed.

Despite all the laws and fanfare centered around supporting SMEs and creating financial inclusion, virtually nothing has changed in the last decade, maybe because the issue is less about the top. Still, banks, the BSP and other financial institutions are actively working to lower the barriers to entry, especially now with the advent of fintech startups. Perhaps the issue is because over the last decade it still remains extremely difficult to understand how financially stable, if at all viable, is the average SME.

Why does it remain difficult to gauge the health of an SME? Well, that is because there is barely anything to review. A common misconception is that bank statements pass for financials. They do not. Bank statements only provide information about the money sitting in the bank account. It misses out on the finer details that income statements, balance sheets and statements of cash flow provide. All these provide an investor or a lender the data they need in order to make an informed decision.

Some would argue that requirements should be lowered to make it easier for small entrepreneurs Indeed that should be done and fintech startups are doing precisely that. With the advent of technology firms are developing ways to make it easier and cheaper to serve SMEs. There is a limit, however. Financial institutions can lower costs and ease requirements only so much. Being professional institutions there remains the fiduciary duty to ensure that proper care is taken when handling depositors’ and investors’ money. Beyond a certain threshold it becomes too costly or too risky to service an SME.

What can be done if the bar cannot be set any lower? The market then has to rise up to reach the bar, which is only fair in my opinion. There comes a time where in order to receive help we must first help ourselves, especially today when information is virtually free. The key is to view finance not as an annoying subject revolving around numbers but as a story. The story of your business. A well-written story that will reveal all the details – whether or not a product is more profitable than another, if the rent is too high to sustain, if there is too much spending for something, if there are sales but no collections.

In the end one might think that large companies and SMEs are worlds apart but they are not. The only thing truly separating them is the ability to clearly share how their business is doing. Doors begin to open and real issues become visible. After all we will never know it’s a problem until we see it.