All set for 1st Sun Life Aquathlon

Over 400 novice and veteran multisport athletes will gather at the Makati Aqua Sports Arena (MASA) and the University of Makati (Umak) for the 1st Sun Life Aquathlon on September 17.

Gunstart for this swim-run race starts at 6:30 a.m. with the participants set to compete in two categories: the Aqua Full distance consisting of a 400-meter swim and a 5-km run; and the Aqua Lite distance, a 200-meter swim followed by a 3-Km run. The swim will take place at the Makati Aqua Sports Arena (MASA). After completing the swim, marshals will guide aquathletes along the pedestrian footbridge linking MASA to the University of Makati (UMak) track oval, where the participants will finish the run leg.

The event is presented by Sun Life Financial Philippines and supported by Speedo, Timex, hydration partner Gatorade, Gardenia, Robinsons Supermarket, Pascual Creamy Delight, Simply Cereal, Prohealth Sports and Spinal Physiotherapy Centres and media partner SwimBikeRun.ph. At stake are specially designed trophies and giftpacks for the Top 3 winners of each individual age group and relay categories.

Awarding takes place 10 a.m. at the UMak track oval, where a race expo featuring sponsors’ products will be set up for all to enjoy.

Participants must bring their valid ID cards to claim their race kits on September 16, Saturday, at the 2nd floor, A. Wood Room, Sun Life Centre, BGC 5th Avenue in Taguig City from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on September 17, Sunday, from 5:30 a.m. until one hour before the last wave of participants is released.

For more information, please visit www.bikekingphilippines.com.