All set for 2018 BOSS Ironman Challenge

More than 600 participants are set to roll off from Clark, Pampanga on January 13 all eyeing to be declared “Finishers” of the 2018 BOSS Ironman Challenge XIII.

Now on its 13th year, the 1,200-kilometer endurance motor sports event will now cover 10 scenic and historic provinces of the Northern Luzon Loop.

Lito Flores, chairman of the BOSS Ironman Challenge organizing committee, said they have adopted significant changes on the format to ensure that the riders and drivers comply with road safety measures by strictly observing traffic rules, particularly speed limit.

With road safety as primordial concern, the Department of Tourism, the Philippine National Police, have thrown their support to the BOSS Ironman. BOSS stands for BMW Owners Society of Safe Riders, Inc.

BOSS president Tey Usis said the event is backed up by local government officials of Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Isabela and Nueva Ecija.

Topping the list of format revisions is the setting of the 16-hour minimum travel time for each of the participants or teams not only to keep them from over speeding but to allow them to engage in fun activities like taking “groufies” in designated checkpoints.

These fun photos will be posted on the BOSS Ironman Facebook page in real time. The wackiest shots will win special prizes.

The participants are entitled to free hydration drinks, local delicacies and body massage. Local government units will also prepare cultural presentations for the event.

While the 24-hour deadline for the participants to complete the loop remains, several marshals will be fielded along the route to spot those who will disregard traffic laws. Also, the North Luzon Express supports the BOSS Ironman by installing new speed radars, which are capable of detecting over speeding vehicles even during nighttime.

Another significant event regulation prohibits participants from publishing news releases and arranging interviews to declare themselves as top finishers of the endurance run. Organizers will revoke the Ironman Finisher certification of violators of this regulation.

For details, visit the 2018 BOSS Ironman Challenge Facebook Page or its website at www.ironmanmotochallenge.org