All set for ColorManila night run

The country’s number one fun-run organizer—ColorManila, which kickstarted 2018 with its successful CM Paradise Run campaign last month, is gearing up for another massive ‘concept fun-run’ on February 24, at McKinley West in Taguig City, with CM Blacklight Run, co-presented by Brother International Philippines.

CM Blacklight Run will be ColorManila’s first night run for 2018, and will be first of a series for this year, which will be held in various cities nationwide.

ColorManila VP Justine Cordero says, “We are happy to be working once again with Brother for the CM Blacklight Run. Night runs are perfect for people who are working and need cap their week with a bit of a workout, which they can do with their family and friends. It will also be held at McKinley West, so those who just stay at BGC, Makati, Pasay, or other parts of the Metro, can just easily join the event.”

Cordero continues, “Participants can choose from 3 race finishes—3K, 5K, and 6.5K; while they have 3 race categories or kits to choose from—Deluxe, Rockstar and VIP. Deluxe is priced at Php950 and includes a drifit shirt, headlamp, race bib, color packet and a finisher’s medal. While the Rockstar Kit, which is priced at P1500, comes with a drifit shirt, headlamp, race bib, color packet, finisher’s medal, drawstring bag and a foldable water bottle. Finally, the VIP Kit is priced at P2,500, comes with a drifit shirt, headlamp, race bib, color packet, finisher’s medal, drawstring bag, foldable water bottle, finisher’s pillow, P1000 worth of CM Merchandise GCs and a VIP Pass. Kids below 7 by the way, get to run for free.”

Registration is still ongoing. For details, visit www.colormanila.com