All set for first Governor’s Cup

Pampanga Governor Lilia Baby Pineda will host the 1st Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament from February 17 to 20 at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

The tournament offers over P5 million worth of prizes.

The P8,000 tournament fee is inclusive of one raffle ticket, golf voucher worth P5,000, green fee, use of golf cart, and a dinner buffet. An entry fee of P5,000 will be also sold but without the gift voucher.

Shotgun tee off during the first three days is at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the fourth day of competition.

The tournament will use a modified Stableford mode of play.

A fellowship awarding rites will be held 8 p.m. at the Pradera Verde Clubhouse.

A brand new 2017 Toyota Sienna and Toyota Wigo are up for grabs in the major and grand raffle. Hole-in-one prizes include car, P100,000 cash, golf cart and golf set.

For details, contact 09264419467 or 09397438846.