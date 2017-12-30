All set for Ludo 30 Golf for Marawi charity tilt

A charity tournament titled Ludo 30 Golf for Marawi will be held from January 19 to 20 at the Cebu Country Club.

The tournament aims to raise funds for the families of soldiers and policemen who died liberating Marawi City from the terrorist Maute Group.

Format of competition is a three-man team scramble play with a minimum of 40 handicap index per team. Total handicap of the each members will be divided into three to get the team’s handicap.

The tournament is open to the public with the field divided into two divisions namely the all club members division and member/ guest division.

Registration fee is P10,000 per team inclusive of golfer’s insurance, giveaways, raffle entry, fellowship cocktails on the first day and buffet dinner during the awards night.

Meanwhile, hole-in-one prizes at stake are one unit of King Long 16-seater van (hole no. 3), Toyota Altis (hole no. 13) and two units of Isuzu MU-X (hole nos. 5 and 15).

In the event that there are more than one hole-in-one winners, the value of the prize shall be equally divided among the winners.

For registration, contact Nelson Yuvallos (09176202888), Chona (09176349406) and Donna (09173104665).