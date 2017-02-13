All set for Neymar Jr’s Five Manila

Neymar Jr’s Five is coming to Manila for three consecutive Saturdays of football action. Registrations slots will remain open until February 15 for Qualifier A, and until February 22 for Qualifier B.

Filipino football star Anton Del Rosario will grace the event. Del Rosario has seen action with the Loyola Meralco Sparks FC, Kaya FC, and the Philippine Azkals.

A global phenomenon, the tournament has already been held in six continents in more than 50 countries. As its name implies, five-a-side teams battle it out in 10-minute matches with a twist. Every time one team scores, the opposition loses a player, which makes the contest fast, technical, tactical and unique.

More than 65,000 players from 47 countries signed up to play in the first year of Neymar Jr’s Five and 2017 promises to be even bigger.

This year’s tournament is open to teams of five to seven players aged 16 to 25, and for the first time two over-aged players are allowed in the squad.

Members of the competing teams are required to have valid Philippine passports when registering, as the goal is to make it to the World Final at the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr in Praia Grande, Brazil this year.