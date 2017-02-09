Set up a Valentine’s date at home with stylish barware

Though not an official holiday, Valentine’s Day is still considered as one of the most special occasions in the world, including the Philippines. And as one of the busiest days of the year in the metro—compounded by the hopeless traffic situation—it may be a good idea to try celebrating the red letter day at home, away from crowded restaurants, hotels and concert venues.

How does a night of wine and cheese sound with your favorite bottle (or two), and a wonderful selection tray? To serve them up in a special way, The Manila Times sought suggestions from Crate&Barrel, which presented a new curated collection of barware.

Compact and stylish, the collection comes in innovative designs and colors that highlight modern lifestyles consisting of delicate wine stemware; cocktail glasses for mixed drinks, whisky, bourbon and scotch; and cut crystal decanters and classic carafes for storing and serving.

To complete a homey bar experience, there’s an array of crystal decanters and classic carafes for storing and serving and also beverage tubs to hold a party’s worth of wines, beers and sodas in icy soak.

For the aspiring or experienced mixologist, there are muddlers to mash fresh ingredients as herbs and citrus, jiggers to measure mixed drinks, cocktail shakers and strainers, and whiskey rocks, solid soapstone spheres that are frozen, then dropped in a beverage to chill it without watering it down, as ice cubes do.

Fun snack bites are served in sleek copper bowls, and cheese in slate cheese boards.

Of course, not to be forgotten are candle lights and mood music and you’re off to an unforgettable Valentine’s 2017.