Setting deadline for talks prudent and wise

AS the government and the CPP-NPA-NDF prepare to resume peace negotiations toward a settlement of the now nearly half-century old communist insurgency, we hold the view that it is prudent and wise for President Duterte to set a two-month timeline or deadline for the negotiations.

Without a timeline, the talks could meander and never reach agreement. They could again be wasted on fruitless discussions and photo opportunities designed more for publicity than public goals.

Without a deadline, the contending sides will be under no compulsion to conclude and produce results. If there is no serious desire on both sides to reach a settlement, it would be better for the negotiations not to be resumed at all.

We are cautiously encouraged now to support the talks’ resumption because of the earnest given by both sides on the usefulness of resuming negotiations.

President Duterte, speaking for the government, has expressed the position that the talks should take place in the Philippines and not in another country. He has also offered to shoulder the expenses of the communist rebels during the talks, such as for the lodging of the rebel negotiating panel.

Further, Duterte said he would again allow all consultants of the CPP to participate in the peace talks, but warned that they would be arrested anew if the negotiations failed.

During the 24th regular Cabinet meeting last Wednesday, Duterte announced these conditions for “a last chance” to revive the talks. Talks would only resume if the communist side accepted the conditions set by the president.

The revival of talks, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque, would depend on the communists’ commitment to honor a “genuine” and “absolute” ceasefire; cease and desist from collecting revolutionary tax; and stop insisting on a coalition government.

Presidential peace adviser and government negotiator Jesus Dureza has said that both panels have learned lessons from the talks that broke down in November. He said that both sides are in agreement on the objective to put an end to the communist insurgency problem, which he said is a tragedy of Filipinos killing fellow Filipinos.

Last Saturday, the CPP said in a statement that it was open to resuming talks but added that it had no choice but to keep fighting because of the military’s continued anti-insurgency operations.

It said it would also wait for a comprehensive agreement on social and economic reforms.

The CPP and the NPA also renewed their full support and trust in the NDF negotiating panel as the representative of all revolutionary forces in the peace negotiations.

Without a genuine agreement for reforms, the peace offer is a mere public relations stunt, the CPP said. It also criticized the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for allegedly staging the surrenders of NPA rebels.

We think enough statements have been issued by both sides about peace negotiations. The nation is tired of hearing them. Neither side gains from seeing the statements published or broadcast by the media.

More important, the talks should resume and proceed toward arriving at a settlement.

There is practical and timely guidance from the counsel of one veteran negotiator, who wrote these words on his book on statecraft. He wrote:

“The more the stakes in a negotiation, the more a deadline is likely to be necessary to force concessions that each side is ultimately willing to make, but reluctant to undertake, until they become convinced that there is no choice.”

A deadline is useful for forcing each side to decide.