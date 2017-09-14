So settles for another draw in World Chess Cup

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So and Georgian GM Baadur Jobava settled for a draw in Game 2 of the 2017 FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Chess Cup fourth round being held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The So-Jobava ended in a draw after 54 moves of the Reti Opening.

So and Jobava are tied at 1-1 after two games.

They will play in a two rapid games playoff to determine the player who will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament, which has a whopping $120,000 to the winner and $80,000 consolation purse to the runner-up

Fifth seed GM Levon Aronian of Armenia, 11th seed GM Ding Liren of China and 29th pick GM Vassily Ivanchuk of Ukraine were the early quarterfinalists after ousting foes in their respective fourth-round matches.

Aronian blasted 53rd seed GM Daniil Dubov of Russia (1.5-0.5), Ivanchuk shocked 13th seed GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands (1.5-0.5) and Ding clobbered his compatriot 38th seed GM Wang Hao (1.5-0.5).

Besides So and Jobava, eight more players are vying for spot in the Round-of-Eight.

They are GM Bu Xiangzhi of China and GM Peter Svidler of Russia, GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and GM Alexander Grischuk of Russia, GM Evgeniy Najer of Russia and GM Richard Rapport of Hungary, and GM Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia and GM Maxim Rodshtein of Israel, who also drew their fourth-round games.

EMIL C. NOGUERA