Seven candidates shortlisted for SC

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Friday shortlisted six Court of Appeals (CA) magistrates and a law professor for Supreme Court (SC) posts.

Presiding Justice Andres Reyes Jr. of the Court of Appeals garnered seven votes from the JBC followed by CA Justices Rosmari Carandang and Jose Reyes Jr. with 6 votes each.

CA Justices Japar Dimaampao, Apolinario Bruselas and Amy Lazaro-Javier and Centro Escolar University Vice Dean Rita Linda Jimeno got 5 votes each.

The 1987 Constitution says President Rodrigo Duterte has 90 days from the time of vacancy in the Supreme Court to make his third appointment in the SC.

Duterte’s two appointees in the SC are Associate Justices Noel Tijam and Samuel Martires.

One of the vacancies will result from the retirement of SC Justice Bienvenido Reyes on July 6, 2017.

The seven-man council, which is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman, is headed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, with ex-officio members Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, Sen. Richard Gordon and Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali.

Retired SC Justice Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez, head of the Executive Committee, lawyer Jose Mejia representing the academe, Milagros Fernan-Cayosa the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and retired judge Toribio Ilao the private sector are the other regular members of the JBC.

JOMAR CANLAS