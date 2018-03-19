Seven firms eye building LNG plant

Seven companies are now interested to construct the Philippines’ planned integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Batangas province, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

“I think the last count here at DoE [is]six or seven,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi told reporters at the sidelines of the March 16 signing of an agreement between the department and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to enhance the energy sector’s readiness and response to earthquakes.

The department earlier identified China National Offshore Oil Corp., First Gen Corp., Japan’s Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd., and the partnership of local firm Cleanway and United Kingdom-based Resiro as four of the companies.

Carmine, Vires Energy Corp., and state-owned Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) are the rest,

Energy Assistant Secretary Leonido Pulido 3rd said in a text message on Saturday.

These firms have sent letters of interest and held preliminary conferences, as prescribed by Department Circular DC2017-11-0012, or the Philippine Downstream Natural Gas Regulation (PDNGR). All are expected submit formal applications.

Only one company or consortium would be allowed to build the facility, Cusi said.

This came more than two weeks after Pulido said if the private sector would drive the facility’s construction, there would be interest in it having a storage and regasification terminal.

“Since it’s private sector-driven, we believe that it (construction) will be actually faster,” he added.

His statement came more than three months after DoE issued the circular, which establishes regulations governing the building of such a plant.

These are expected to help pave the way for the country to become an LNG trading and transshipment hub for Asia-Pacific.

The project, which falls under this circular, can be classified as an energy project of national significance under Executive Order 30, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed last June.