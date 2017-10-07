Seven killed as India military chopper crashes

NEW DELHI: An Indian military helicopter crashed in a disputed area near the border with China on Friday, killing all seven troops on board, the army said. The Russian-made Mi-17 V5 helicopter was on a maintenance mission in the mountainous district of Tawang near the border with Tibet when it crashed. Five Indian Air Force (IAF) crewmembers and two personnel of the Indian army were killed in the crash, a spokesman told Agence France-Presse. “A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” he said. Tawang is in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China. It is a strategically important border district and came briefly under Chinese control during the 1962 war between the two neighboring countries.

