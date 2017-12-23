Several flights canceled due to ‘Vinta’

Several flights of Cebu Pacific Air and Cebgo were canceled on Friday because of unfavorable and unsafe weather conditions caused by Tropical Despression “Vinta.” The cancelled flights were, for Cebgo: DG6851/DG6852 (Cebu-Siargao-Cebu), DG6853/DG6854 (Cebu-Siargao-Cebu), DG6885/DG6886 (Cebu-Siargao-Cebu), DG6901/DG6902 (Cebu-Siargao-Cebu), DG6951/DG6952 (Cebu-Tandag-Cebu), DG6925/DG6926 (Cebu-Butuan-Cebu), DG6690/DG6691 (Cebu-Camiguin-Cebu), DG6715/DG6716 (Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu), DG6719/DG6720 (Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu), DG6717/DG6718 (Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu), DG6724 (Cebu-Cagayan de Oro), DG6738 (Davao-Cagayan de Oro), DG6532/DG6533 (Davao-Dumaguete-Davao), DG6302/DG6303 (Cagayan de Oro-Caticlan-Cagayan de Oro), DG6785/DG6784 (Cagayan de Oro-Tagbilaran-Cagayan de Oro), DG6537/DG6536 (Cagayan de Oro-Dumaguete-Cagayan de Oro); for Cebu Pacific, 5J791/5J792 (Manila-Butuan-Manila), 5J785/5J786 (Manila-Butuan-Manila), 5J793/5J794 (Manila-Butuan-Manila), 5J397/5J398 (Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila), 5J383/5J384 (Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila), 5J379/5J380 (Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila), 5J391/5J392 (Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila), 5J385/5J386 (Manila-Cagayan-de Oro-Manila), 5J389/5J390 (Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila), and 5J695/5J696 (Iloilo-Cagayan de Oro-Iloilo) The Cebu Pacific management said it would be mounting additional flights from late afternoon of December 22 to December 23 to accommodate affected passengers. Passengers would be notified regarding their new flight schedules. Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) also cancelled flights on Friday: PR2397/PR2398 (Cebu-Surigao-Cebu), PR2929/PR2930 (Cebu-Camiguin-Cebu), PR2893/PR2894 (Cebu-Ozamiz-Cebu), PR2295/PR2296 (Cebu-Cagayan-Cebu), PR2374/PR2375 (Cebu-Siargao-Cebu), PR2557/PR2558 (Manila-Dipolog-Manila), PR2967/PR2968 (Manila-Butuan-Manila), PR2889/PR2890 (Manila-Ozamiz-Manila), PR2959/PR2960 (Manila-Cotabato-Manila), and PR2519/PR2520 (Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila). The airline said affected passengers may avail themselves of any of the following options: rebook within 30 days from original flight date, with rebooking/penalty charges waived, and refund within 30 days from original flight date, with refund charges waived.