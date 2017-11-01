Several flights cancelled due to bad weather, says airport authorities

SEVERAL flights were cancelled on Wednesday due to rains spawned by Tropical Depression Ramil, the Manila International Airport Authority said in an advisory.

Affected flights were:

Cebu Pacific 5J 821/22 Manila-Virac-Manila

Cebu Pacific 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

Cebu Pacific 5J506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

PALExpress 2P 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 over Visayas, Northern Palawan, including the Calamian Group of Islands; Aklan, and Antique. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO