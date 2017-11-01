Wednesday, November 1, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Several flights cancelled due to bad weather, says airport authorities

    Several flights cancelled due to bad weather, says airport authorities

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    SEVERAL flights were cancelled on Wednesday due to rains spawned by Tropical Depression Ramil, the Manila International Airport Authority said in an advisory.

    Advertisements

    Affected flights were:

    Cebu Pacific 5J 821/22 Manila-Virac-Manila

    Cebu Pacific 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

    Cebu Pacific 5J506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

    PALExpress 2P 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

    The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 over Visayas, Northern Palawan, including the Calamian Group of Islands; Aklan, and Antique. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.