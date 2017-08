Several flights cancelled due to inclement weather in Hong Kong

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) announced a list of cancelled flights on Wednesday due to bad weather in Hong Kong.



Cebu Pacific (CEB):



5J108 Manila-Hong Kong

5J109 Hong Kong-Manila

5J110 Manila-Hong Kong

5J111 Hong Kong-Manila

5J150 Clark-Hong Kong

5J149 Hong Kong-Clark

5J240 Cebu-Hong Kong

5J241 Hong Kong-Cebu



Philippine Airlines (PAL):



PR300 Manila-Hong Kong

PR301 Hong Kong-Manila

PR318 Manila-Hong Kong

PR319 Hong Kong-Manila

PR306 Manila-Hong Kong

PR307 Hong Kong-Manila

PR310 Manila-Hong Kong

PR311 Hong Kong-Manila

PR352 Manila-Macau

PR353 Macau-Manila

PR382 Manila-Canton

PR383 Canton-Manila



Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific has grounded four flights because of unfavorable weather conditions:



CX900 Manila-Hong Kong

CX904 Manila-Hong Kong

CX912 Manila-Hong Kong

CX913 Hong Kong-Manila



CEB advised its guests in affected flights to contact its hotlines at (+632)702-0888 or (+632)230-8888 for further information and inquiries or to rebook flights for free within 30 days, opt for a full refund, or place the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use.



While affected passengers of PAL with confirmed tickets may either rebook or refund within 30 days from their original flight date, with rebook/refund charges waived.