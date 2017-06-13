‘Several people’ wounded by shots at Munich rail station – police

MUNICH, Germany: Several people were wounded when shots were fired at a commuter rail station near the southern Germany city of Munich on Tuesday and one person was detained, police said.

“Several people were injured by shots. A female police officer was badly wounded,” Munich police tweeted.

Authorities reported that a handgun was fired during a police operation at an S-Bahn station in Unterfoehring, a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city, and that the scene was now secured. AFP