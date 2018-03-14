Sex abuse claims first test for New Zealand’s Ardern

WELLINGTON: Stung by sexual abuse claims, New Zealand’s ruling Labor Party ordered a review of its internal procedures on Wednesday in the first major crisis to hit Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s fledgling government. The center-left party has been rocked by allegations that four teenagers were groped and sexually harassed at a Young Labor camp last month and officials did little to help them. Police launched an investigation on Wednesday while Ardern admitted top officials in her party made mistakes in their handling of the incident. She told reporters “the party is taking steps to ensure it won’t happen again,” she told reporters. The allegations center on a Young Labor summer camp in the North Island retreat of Waihi last month, where it is alleged underage teens threw a boozy late-night party. The newsroom.co.nz website reported that a 20-year-old man sexually harassed four 16-year-olds. Three of the teens said he put his hand down their pants. It said they reported the man’s behavior to top Labor officials but no action was taken until three weeks later, when the story was poised to go public.

AFP