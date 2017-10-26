‘Sex traveller’ wanted to do a ’50 Shades of Grey’

IT would have been a case of life imitating art.

At least that’s what it would have been if police did not arrest an American yoga instructor who allegedly planned on doing a “50 Shades of Grey” on Filipino minors, according to police.

Robinson Hoyt Alderman, 58, was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on October 15.

“The suspect was planning to reenact ‘50 Shades of Grey’ with the victims,” Senior Supt. Villamor Tuliao of the Anti-Trafficking Division Police said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Tuliao said US Homeland Security alerted Philippine authorities after Facebook flagged Alderman’s website on suspicion of online sex trafficking activities.

“Alderman had continuous offenses in other countries. He is a sex traveller,” Tuliao said.

Three minors, two aged 14 and another 15, were rescued and brought to the Manila Social Welfare and Development (MSWD).

Police said the suspect would be charged for alleged use of minors for making pornographic materials, which was a violation of the anti-trafficking law.

Alderman is now facing charges before the Department of Justice and would be tried here in the Philippines, said Tuliao.