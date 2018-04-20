Sexy actress’ media event is a flop

She is one of showbiz’ most beautiful faces today and it is no surprise that the principals this sexy actress’ (SA) latest product endorsement launch was held at a posh hotel. With her name and achievements, one would expect that the beautifully-styled event would be jam-packed.

Surprisingly though, only a few members of the press attended SA’s grand launch—a number that could be counted on one’s fingers—so much so that the organizers decided to delay the program in the hopes more media members would arrive.

Disappointingly, no one else came through the doors, which left the production staff sitting on the chairs to just to get the room filled.

Whoever’s fault it was the event failed to draw media interest, no one knows. But one thing’s for sure, SA is down in the dumps over what happened.