‘Sexy’ all-new 2018 Toyota Camry comes to the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO: The all-new 2018 Toyota Camry, dubbed “sexy” by Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda at its world debut last month, is coming to the Chicago Auto Show. The captivating mid-sized sedan will be on display alongside more than 50 cars, trucks and SUVs in Toyota’s exhibit at Chicago’s McCormick Place from February 10-22.

Camry, the best-selling car in America for 15 consecutive years and Cars.com’s “Most American Made” for the past two years, has evolved for 2018 with more exciting and emotional character, newfound sporty performance and eye-catching style. The display in Chicago is the first time the eighth-generation model has been shown at an auto show since its Detroit premiere in January.

Show visitors don’t want to miss Toyota’s indoor drive experience, which has annually become one of the Chicago Auto Show’s must-see attractions. This year’s theme, ‘”The Story of Go,” presents Toyota vehicle safety technology through real-world driving maneuvers and demonstrations, including:

Go Connect – Demonstration of how vehicles connect seamlessly to the tech of today with a scenic Chicago backdrop.

Go Beyond Expectations – Participants cross the Chicago Bridge teeter-totter.

Low-Friction Surface – Controlled demonstration of how Toyota all-wheel drive systems monitor power and distribute that power to provide optimum traction.

Noise, Vibration and Harshness – Participants drive over a cobblestone street to show how every Toyota model is built to provide a quiet and comfortable ride.

Side Tilt – Participants experience the vehicle tilted at a remarkable angle—something they won’t experience on the street.

Go See the Unseen – Demonstration of:

Automatic High Beams

Perimeter Scan

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Go the Distance – An articulation rack becomes a condensed drive route connecting Chicago to Canada that showcases Toyota’s fuel-efficient powertrains.

This unique experience uses 2017 RAV4 and Highlander models, both gasoline and hybrid versions, to give show goers an opportunity to discover Toyota vehicles from the driver’s seat.

Three of Toyota’s future mobility concepts that are fan-favorites will be in Chicago:

FCV+ – This concept vehicle demonstrates Toyota’s vision of a connected, sustainable hydrogen society. It is capable of generating electricity directly from hydrogen stored outside the vehicle and thus operating as a stable source of electric power for use at home or on the go.

i-ROAD – Toyota’s innovative, fun-to-drive three-wheel personal electric vehicle, has become a bit of a celebrity with the amount of media attention it has received over the past few years. The i-ROAD, equipped with revolutionary Active Lean technology that emulates the movements of a skier, is as agile as a scooter with the enclosed-canopy comfort of a car and ideal for congested city centers.

FV2 – Another concept that generates substantial public attention is operated by the driver shifting his or her body to intuitively move the vehicle in any direction. It uses intelligent transport system technology to connect with other vehicles in the area and traffic infrastructure to enable safe driving.

In addition, two of the Toyota Extreme Builds that were unveiled at the 2016 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show will be in Chicago: The Xtreme Corolla and the Toyota Motorsport GmbH GT86 CS-Cup. Unlike many of the vehicles showcased at SEMA, all of the Toyota SEMA builds can be driven, and embody the SEMA spirit of imagination and innovation—taking stock builds and transforming them into something inspired.

Other new production models on display include:

The new C-HR, featuring a bold, outgoing character with a diamond-shaped avant-garde physique and a modern, comfortable cabin for fashion-forward, trendsetting owners.

The new Prius Prime, which visits the Chicago show floor for the first time. It combines an electrifying design with an advanced electric powertrain that delivers a remarkable 2017 EPA-estimated 133 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent), the highest rating in the industry among all vehicles.

A replica of the 2018 NASCAR Camry race car rounds out the camera-worthy vehicles in the Toyota exhibit. The Camry race car received a dramatic redesign in conjunction with its show room counterpart, and will compete on the race track in 2017 as Toyota defends its NASCAR Premier Series manufacturer’s championship. Also, race fans can take their picture with the custom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Camry, which was driven in last year’s NASCAR XFINITY race at Chicagoland Speedway.