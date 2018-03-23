Sexy star recalls colorful showbiz beginnings

A very young maiden was discovered by a popular director-comedian (DC) while shooting a movie in the south some years ago. The young lady, who was only aged 16 then was the perfect picture of innocence. As such, DC offered her a role on the spot and she obliged.

When filming was done, DC offered to bring his young discovery to Manila. DC told her if she was bent on becoming a movie star, the big city is where she can easily audition for roles.

Long story short, the young lady traveled with DC to Manila in search of greener pastures, and was rewarded with more roles by her discoverer.

When another director took a fancy on the young lady, DC willingly “gave her away,” and there was nothing she could do about it.

Her new mentor (NM), however, made her feel very special. NM lavished her with gifts and gave her plenty of assignments. NM even had her staying in a fully furnished condo unit, and picked up the rent.

When NM’s wife learned her husband was smitten with this young actress, she naturally threw fit, and drove the former away from the condo. The scorned wife also made sure her husband wasn’t able to get money from their production outfit so he would have nothing to spend on the young actress any more.

The young lady, who went on to become a sexy star, is now retired but she was one of the sexiest and most popular celebrities during her time.