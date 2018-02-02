Sexy star says Gordon is senate president

A controversial actress who’s gone sexy ought to brush up on current events. She recently participated in a popular game show and when asked the question, “Is Richard Gordon the Senate President?” Her answer was yes.

* * *

Popular Celebrity (PC) is a government appointee despite the lack of proper credentials. Everyone was shocked when PC walked into the agency one day just because PC is close to the appointing official.

It goes without saying that PC’s staff is not happy with their boss’ performance. The boss is clueless on the position’s scope of work and gets by each day without exerting any effort to turn in a better job.

Rumor even has it that PC even uses the office as an extension of crazy activities that are not in the least bit related to the agency’s functions.

Clearly PC is untouchable for no matter how poorly PC performs, PC still has the trust of appointing official.