Sexy stars duped by ‘promising director’

Handsome young director’s future uncertain

Vignettes distinctly remembers the afternoon of June 7, 2016. Former sexy stars Katrina Paula and Via Veloso showed up at their scheduled radio guesting on Cristy Ferminute, which we co-anchor, to promote the film A Story Of Love.

Both arrived at the studio with director GM Aposaga who – during the interview proper – graciously thanked Katrina for shouldering a major part of the production cost as the original producer had backed out for some reason. Besides producing the film, Katrina was made narrator in the story, which also stars Ynez Veneracion.

It was four months later (yes, that long) when Vignettes learned from another cast member that the showing of the movie didn’t push, with its premiere night was called off by the theatre owner after finding the film was – well – to quote our source, “nothing but a piece of rubbish.”

But that wasn’t exactly the main issue. Our source, speaking on behalf of Katrina, had been tracking down Aposaga who allegedly owed the former hundreds of thousands. His whereabouts were reportedly unknown.

“Hindi na kasi makontak ni Katrina si Direk GM,” our source whined. “Tapos, nadiskubre pa namin na na-involve na pala ‘yan sa estafa about two years ago. It was all over social media kaya kinutuban na kami.”

Meanwhile, it was exactly a week ago when Aposaga resurfaced on GMA’s 24 Oras after being nabbed and jailed on swindling and estafa charges filed by his alleged victims. Among them were a male hotel lounge singer (named Zorren Jocson), a mother of a showbiz hopeful and a female celebrity wannabe, all gypped of cash amounting to P200,000 in exchange for recording and film assignments, which never materialized.

According to the victims, Aposaga – who hails from San Juan, Batangas – would go around nearby towns and provinces to scout for prospective talents who he’d promise to build up and star in his movies. Collecting fees from them, Aposaga maintained, however, is standard industry practice. He cited acting workshops, among other training vehicles, charging fees thus the need for the investment.

The thing is, if he makes extra money on studio pictorials for his artists’ portfolio, or publicity releases doesn’t justify the huge sums collected from the alleged victims. It’s still the delivery of goods that ultimately matters. In short, no empty promises.

* * *

GUESS WHO? Tough luck for this young, handsome director (YHD). Vignettes heard that the immediate follow through to his recent project promised to him will have to wait, and worse, the group of producers (GP) is eyeing somebody else to helm it.

We suggest that he sit down with the GP, after all, how could it renege its promise when its maiden offering, which he directed [and even acted in as the casting director]made a killing at the tills? A straight four-week commercial run wasn’t bad, was it?

Or did the GP realize that their debut film could have made more money hadn’t the YHD overpriced his talent fee only to buy himself a luxury car?