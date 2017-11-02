SFA reports progress on Clark facility expansion

SEMICONDUCTOR manufacturer SFA Semicon Philippines Corp. expects to finish the first part of its Phase 2 manufacturing plant expansion at the Clark Freeport in Pampanga this month.

SFA had divided the expansion project into two phases. Construction of the first phase should have been completed in September this year.

“On the other hand, construction for the second phase will be determined at a later date depending on the trend of operations and demand from customers,” it said in a filing to the local bourse on Monday.

The construction period for the second phase is projected to be five months from mobilization and is expected to cover an area of 23,803 square meters (sqm).

For the first phase, the manufacturing building area covers 19,528 sqm and its manufacturing line area, including the packaging process, is 9,512 sqm or approximately 67 percent of the floor area of the current structure dedicated to its sole customer, Samsung Electronics.

When both phases are completed, the total floor area will be 148 percent of the size of the floor area of existing structure.

“In line with the intention of the SFA Group to diversify the client base of the corporation, negotiations are still ongoing with potential customers,” the company said.

SFA had initially set an additional $170 million for its Clark plant expansion in a bid to double its output.