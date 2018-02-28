SFA Semicon phase 2 facility starts operations

SFA Semicon Philippines Corp. (SSPC) has commenced commercial operations of its recently inaugurated phase two (SSP-2) facility, located at the Clark Freeport in Pampanga, that will cater to more clients other than Samsung.

In a disclosure, SSPC said the phase 2 facility already manufactures embedded multimedia cards (eMMC)—a high-performing NAND flash memory designed for mobile applications including tablets, smartphones, GPS systems, eReaders, and other computing devices.

The company invested $51 million for the phase 2 construction, which started in the first quarter of 2017. To date, the manufacturing facility boasts of a gross manufacturing footprint of 28,000 square meters (sqm) for its stage 1 expansion.

SSPC also set aside $4.3 million for production equipment solely for the eMMC project.

“The phase 2 expansion project reflects the commitment of Korea’s SFA Group to make SSPC its manufacturing hub in the region,” SFA Semicon-Korea Chief Operations Officer Byeongchun Lee said.

Meanwhile, SSPC President Byunggil Go said that given its gross production capacity of 18,000 sqm when completed, SSP-2 is designed to accommodate assembly contracts from new customers, the negotiations of which are now in advanced stages.

“This is in line with the SFA Group’s direction to turn SSPC into its semiconductor manufacturing center in Asia,” he added.

SSPC is the Clark Freeport’s top export revenue earning locator. Its export revenues are is expected to further increase with the opening of the phase 2 facility.

The company also produces DDR4 generation dynamic random access (DRAM) chips and eMMC cards in its Phase 1 manufacturing plant.