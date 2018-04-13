SFA Semicon secures $30-M loan from parent

SEMICONDUCTOR manufacturer SFA Semicon Philippines, Inc. has secured a $30-million loan from its Korean parent firm to fund capital expenditures and working capital requirements and refinance existing debt.

In a disclosure on Thursday, SFA Semicon Philippines said it received the proceeds of the loan on April 11 from SFA Semicon Co., Ltd. of South Korea.

“The loan shall be repaid in full after two years and four months, with interest payable on the unpaid principal at the rate of 4.60 percent per annum,” SFA Semicon Philippines said.

The company announced last February that it had commenced commercial operations of its recently inaugurated phase two facility in Clark Freeport, Pampanga that will cater to more clients other than Samsung.

The phase 2 facility already manufactures embedded multimedia cards (eMMC)—a high-performing NAND flash memory designed for mobile applications including tablets, smartphones, GPS systems, eReaders, and other computing devices.

The company invested $51 million for the phase 2 construction, which started in the first quarter of 2017. To date, the manufacturing facility boasts of a gross manufacturing footprint of 28,000 square meters (sqm) for its stage 1 expansion.

SSPC also set aside $4.3 million for production equipment solely for the eMMC project.