‘Sgt. Pepper’ sketch to go on auction

NEW YORK: A sketch by John Lennon of The Beatles’ landmark “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” cover will be going up for auction.

Julien’s Auctions said Thursday (Friday in Manila) that the drawing, which is estimated to sell for $40,000 to $60,000, will be among a range of rock memorabilia up for bids on May 20 in New York.

The sketch shows The Beatles surrounding a drumset with the 1967 album’s title on it behind a floral design of the band’s name, with an assortment of unidentifiable people around them.

The auction house said the sketch was found at Lennon’s former Kenwood home in southeastern England by a subsequent owner.

Paul McCartney had spearheaded the design of the “Sgt. Pepper” cover with the input of his bandmates in what was a landmark of album artwork, which until then tended to be straightforward photos.

The Beatles are depicted as a brass band with a motley assortment of historical and contemporary characters around them, from spiritual gurus to famous artists.

Even in the pre-internet era, the cover spawned a multitude of conspiracies about the meaning—in particular, that McCartney was dead due to a misinterpretation of a badge he was wearing.

Other items up for auction include the first piano of Elvis Presley, which is expected to go for up to $200,000, and a guitar played by jazz legend Django Reinhardt on a 1946 visit to New York.

