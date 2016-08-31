‘Shabu king’ peddling drugs behind bars

PASIG City’s convicted “shabu king” continues his illegal operations within the confines of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), according to the police.

Eastern Police District (EPD) Director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula on Tuesday released a drug matrix showing Amin Imam Boratong, who was behind the infamous “shabu flea market” in Pasig City, as the top drug dealer operating in the cities of Pasig, Marikina, San Juan, and Mandaluyong.

Sapitula said even in detention, Amin managed to continue his illegal drug activities through his brother, Ama Boratong.

Ama reportedly supplied illegal drugs to his two cousins, Aleman Boratong alias Boy Negro and Acsaimen Amer Boratong, Joey Mammon alias Jeremiah, and a certain alias “Mac-mac” who also served as “hitman” of the Boratong family.

The Boratong group is also operating in Taguig City and Taytay, Rizal province, police said.

According to Sapitula, the Boratongs are hiding in Mindanao. He said the EPD has coordinated with officials of Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for their immediate arrest.

In 2006, police raided the house of Amin Boratong at F. Soriano Street in Barangay Santo Tomas, within spitting distance of the Pasig City Hall.

Police seized a huge volume of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) and high-powered firearms.

Sapitula said police authorities are investigating if there are local politicians or policemen who are protecting the illegal drug trade in the area.

Pasig City Mayor Robert “Bobby” Eusebio earlier denied any involvement in the illegal drug trade in his city.

Eusebio noted that the city anti-drug abuse council has been very active in its campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs.