Shabu lab found in Marikina City

A shabu laboratory was discovered by police authorities and anti-narcotics agents in Marikina City Friday night. Seven persons were arrested, five of them Chinese.

Members of the Marikina City Police Station, Eastern Police District, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency found the shabu laboratory in Saint Mary Subdivision in Barangay Nangka.

Authorities acted on information from a concerned citizen who tipped them off last week.

Through a search warrant, they went to the house and discovered the laboratory with numerous plastic and aluminum containers filled with chemicals used in manufacturing drugs.

Arrested were John Ming Shen with alies Mocario Lim, Jiang Yonyuan, and Chun Chan; his wife Lulu Hong; his grandmother Zheng Chongli, and their maids Eva Piyang and Ma. Christine Locsin.