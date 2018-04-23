‘Shabu’ seized inside condo unit in Muntinlupa

MORE than a kilo of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was seized inside the unit of a posh mid-size condominium complex in Muntinlupa city early Monday, a spokesperson for the Southern Police District (SPD) said.

Supt. Jenny Tecson said that elements of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Unit, together with the Muntinlupa City Police Station, raided unit 323 Rhapsody Condominium in Buli at around 5:40 a.m.

The raid was conducted by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204.

The report, however, did not specify who the owner of the condominium unit was, but said that police were now conducting follow operations.

The seized evidence has been brought to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for proper disposition, she added.

