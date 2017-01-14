A shadow puppet comedy show, made from bits of rubbish

Sneaky chickens, flying Ninjas, brain surgery and an unforgettable horse race—all these, and some more, will welcome the audience to to the surreal shadow puppet world of Sticks, Stones, Broken Bones.

Using household objects and bits of rubbish, Bunk Puppets transforms simple objects into hilarious silhouette stories. In each scene, the puppetry is performed in front of the shadow screen, so that the audience gets a close look at the visual trickery.

Based in Melbourne, Bunk Puppets company director, Jeff Achtem explains, “Traditionally, shadow puppeteers create their silhouette performances by manipulating puppets behind a screen. We perform Sticks, Stones, Broken Bones in front from the screen, which means we can use cinematic effects like close-ups and zooms.

The audience gets to witness every bit of the puppeteers moves.”

Old toys, brooms, boxes and discarded clothing are deftly stitched together to create shadow puppet stories and characters.

Delighting audiences in dozens of countries, Sticks, Stones, Broken Bones is a hilarious fusion of shadow puppetry and physical theatre—a visual feast for the imagination.

The Adelaide Advertiser gave its approval to the show. “This one-man show has so many characters and interesting situations, you can’t help but be captivated.”

Edinburgh Evening News was also all praises for the show, especially to its performer Tim Sneddon: “As he carefully brings the pieces together, it is impossible to be certain what you are about to see until it is finished and projected onto a large screen, where the intricacy of his creation is amazing.”

Sticks, Stones, Broken Bones is a wordless and imaginative puppet comedy show for all ages running for 50 minutes. It will come to the Philippines on May 3 to 7 with seven limited performances at the PETA Theater Center.

For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph or call 0917 807 3069.