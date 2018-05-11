Shady shading scheme

WHY is it so important for the camp of Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo to count votes in her favor even if the shading in the space allotted for voting is less than 25 percent? Well, if you’re mass-producing votes for a simple counting machine to read regardless of how little the shading is, I think it’s very important, indeed.

The latest news from the recount being conducted by the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has Robredo and her supporters asking the Commission on Elections to count in Robredo’s favor even suspect inadequately shaded ballots. They’ve even supposedly gathered the signatures of 10,000 voters from Robredo’s home province of Camarines Sur demanding that this be done, on the ground that these voters would be disenfranchised if the PET revisors reject these ballots, which were counted in her favor during the May 2016 elections.

Of course, Robredo and her backers are implying that the Camarines voters whose choices may not be included in the recount are so incompetent that they have to have the threshold of shading (which the PET set at 50 percent) lowered to 25 percent just for them. This after Comelec spent so much money informing voters all over the country that the egg-shaped spaces beside the candidates’ names have to be completely shaded for them to be counted at all.

But the PET already lowered that threshold to 50 percent, which is half of the supposed complete shading

required. Now Robredo and her camp want a lot more – which makes the whole exercise ridiculous, to say nothing of being thoroughly insulting to Camarines Sur’s voting population.

Robredo and her group are citing a supposed Comelec letter that allowed the 25 percent shading, the existence of which Comelec quite naturally denies. And while the vice president’s fans seem to know all about this supposed letter, no one has come up with a copy of it, this late in the day.

As for me (and millions of voters, I suppose), all I know is what Comelec keeps reminding everyone before each automated election, which is to shade each space completely and clearly, so as not to confuse the machines it uses into not counting my choice and voiding my ballot. I also suspect that if you’re in such a hurry to manufacture votes for a particular candidate using so many blank ballots, of course you’ll want to use as little energy for each ballot by limiting the shading to the bare minimum.

But that’s just me – and the millions who didn’t vote for Robredo, apparently, in Camarines Sur and everywhere else in the country.

* * *

Away from the noise of politics, the Philippine economy continued its amazing growth, improving by 6.8 percent in the first quarter of this year. According to Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, the Philippines retained its position as the second-fastest growing economy in Asia, coming in second only to Vietnam (7.4 percent) and tied with China at 6.8 percent.

Government spending increased by 13.6 percent during the period, compared to 0.1 percent during the first quarter of 2017, and accounting for the bulk of the economy’s growth. This is significant because state expenditures on projects lined up under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Build, Build, Build program are apparently getting going, bringing with them the benefits of much-needed infrastructure that the country needs to catch up with its neighbors.

The 6.8 percent growth figure also compares favorably with the 6.4 percent recorded for the first quarter of last year and the 6.5 percent recorded in the last quarter of 2017. What this means is that the upward trajectory of growth continues, even if it fell short of the 7-8 percent target set by the government for all of 2018.

Pernia acknowledged that the recent spikes in inflation prevented the Philippines from meeting its growth targets. “If not for the Q1 2017 to Q1 2018 rate of increase in inflation, real GDP growth could have been closer to the high end of our growth target of 7-8 percent,” he said.

Still, it’s heartening to note that most analysts predict economic growth to continue as the government throws even more money at infrastructure projects that were not funded by the previous administration. Even if none of the big-ticket projects lined up by Duterte and his economic managers has been completed yet, the effect of allocating funds and beginning work on the Build, Build, Build projects is already being felt.

The good thing about spending for infrastructure is that it not only creates jobs and perks up related and downstream industries, but also makes us more competitive and attractive to investors. Better infrastructure also brings down the prices of goods as food and other items become cheaper due to lower transportation costs, thereby cutting inflation, as well.

In the four or so years that the Duterte administration has remaining, it’s safe to say that more infrastructure spending can only lead to even better days ahead for the Philippine economy. That’s certainly an improvement over the years when the previous do-nothing government kept crowing about the money it had stockpiled and the improved credit ratings that it has received, which didn’t really lead to benefits for the citizenry in general.

I’d rather have a government that spent all the money it has available for infrastructure that makes life easier and the country more competitive than one that brags about how much it saved, when it’s only really justifying its indolence and lack of responsiveness to the needs of the people. That means the government is focused on real growth, instead of paper growth.