Shakey’s to open 20 new stores in 2018

SHAKEY’S Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. plans to put up 20 new stores in the country this year amid continued positive consumer sentiment that is underpinned by accelerating economic growth.

The new stores will bring its total network to 228 outlets by the end of 2018.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Shakey’s said it exceeded its target of opening 20 new stores last year as it ended 2017 with 24 new branches. The new branches are located in Iligan, Puerto Princesa, Antique, Gapan, and Palo, Leyte, as the company noted the growing urbanization trend in such areas.

“It has been a banner year for Shakey’s—our maiden year as a publicly listed company—as this is the fastest we’ve grown in terms of store network. We have a strong belief in our brand and our strategy, and are keeping pace with the accelerating growth of our economy,” Shakey’s President Vicente Gregorio said.

“We will continue to take advantage of the positive consumer sentiment in the Philippines and hope to open even more stores, including those outside the typical first tier cities,” he added.

Along with the expansion program, Shakey’s has also started to roll out redesigned interiors for its new branches.

“As the Filipino is now looking for more premium dining experiences, we are driven by our mission to consistently ‘wow’ them. This includes upgrading our look, launching innovative products, and emphasizing a high quality of service,” he said.

Shakey’s, recognized globally as the original pizza franchise in the US, was first established there in 1954. Shakey’s first opened in the Philippines in 1975 and is famous for its Thin Crust Pizzas and its Chicken and Mojos.