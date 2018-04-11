Shakey’s recurring profit up 14% at P762M

SHAKEY’S Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. saw its recurring profit last year grow by 14 percent to P762 million, from P669 million in 2016, on the back of a sustained increase in revenue and profitability along with store expansion.

Shakey’s told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday that total revenues in 2017 grew 17 percent year-on-year to P7 billion. Net income figures were not disclosed.

Systemwide sales rose 14 percent year-on-year to P8.3 billion against P7.34 billion in 2016 on the back of a 5-percent growth in same-store sales.

The company added 24 new stores to its network last year, bringing the total count to 208 as of end-December, breaking its conservative target of opening 20 new stores last year.

“Our strong topline performance, underpinned by healthy same-store sales growth and record new store openings last year, demonstrates the strength of the Shakey’s brand even in a highly competitive environment,” Shakey’s President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente Gregorio said.

Year-on-year, Shakey’s said it delivered 12 percent and 19 percent growth in gross profit and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda), respectively. This translates to higher margins of 29 percent and 20 percent, respectively, for the two segments.

“Despite higher raw material prices and the current inflationary environment, synergies realized post-acquisition of the Century Pacific Group, inventory strategies, and various operating efficiencies have supported our above average margins and allowed us to invest in capability-enhancing initiatives,” Gregorio said.

For this year, Shakey’s is planning to roll out 20 new stores in the Philippines, which will bring its nationwide count to 228. It will also upgrade the look of existing stores.

”Parallel to these activities meant to strengthen our dine-in presence, we are likewise beefing up delivery systems to support our guests’ growing need for convenience,” he said.

“While we face a tougher comparable period during the early part of this year, with Filipinos’ consumer confidence high coupled with the various initiatives we have lined up, we are looking forward to another banner year in 2018,” he added.