Shaking off our car-oriented past

We can solve traffic only by making public transport, walking and cycling the preferred options for a person’s daily travel, instead of using a car or motorcycle. By doing so, we get people to leave their cars at home, freeing up road space for more efficient travel modes. Sadly, many of our current policies and practices are still very much “car-oriented” and moving in the wrong direction. Here are a few examples:

Public transport is intentionally reduced because buses and jeepneys are viewed by officials as adding to congestion and creating more traffic for private cars. On EDSA and in several Metro Manila LGUs, public transport is subjected to the same “number-coding” as private vehicles —meaning that we are reducing 20 percent of the public transport fleet. We are forcing people to favor car use when we deliberately limit the supply of public transport and make it difficult for commuters to find a ride home. If anyone claims that there is an oversupply of public transport, please ask him to visit any UV Express, EDSA bus stop or MRT station during rush hour to see how insufficient our public transport remains.

Sidewalks are reduced and sometimes totally eliminated to create more lanes for private vehicles (check out the road widening on EDSA in front of Camp Aguinaldo where the bike lane and sidewalk were further narrowed; another example is the very narrow sidewalk on Ortigas Avenue across from De La Salle Greenhills.). Many police outposts are placed right on the sidewalk where they occupy the entire width, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. When we make walking or cycling unsafe or inconvenient, we give commuters another reason to buy a car or motorcycle instead of walking or taking public transport.

There are no limits on the number of private cars and motorcycles while the number of public transport vehicles is restricted. It is painfully ironic that private vehicles can grow in number unabated, while the best tool for solving traffic (public transport) is tightly curbed. The implicit message is that more private vehicle use is desirable and has priority use of our road space, while public transport is less important. Moreover, antiquated franchising procedures make it difficult for transport operators to respond quickly to changes in demand. Even as UV Express and P2P queues grow longer and longer, transport operators find it cumbersome to secure approvals to add additional vehicles to their fleet. When the number of public transport vehicles is constrained while the population of riders is growing, the shortage in transport supply pushes people towards further car and motorcycle use. The result is worse congestion for everyone.

We continue to prioritize cars in the use of new transport infrastructure. Roads and bridges are still being built today mainly for cars or motorcycles. Such infrastructure tends to attract further car use and ends up congested in a very short period of time. The most progressive cities in the world have already abandoned this approach and, instead, are developing infrastructure that will make public transport, walking or cycling more efficient and attractive. As we consider the future use of the proposed 12+ new bridges across the Pasig and Marikina rivers, one option is to make some of these new bridges exclusively for public transport, walking and cycling. They would not only move many times more people (and magnify the economic impact of the investment), they would also signal clearly that the government prioritizes the needs of the commuting public over the welfare of car users.

The majority of commuters are bus and jeepney users yet public transport enjoys no preference in the use of the road space. Buses suffer from the same slow travel speeds as cars. To make public transport the preferred option for daily travel, public transport should be allowed to move faster than private vehicles. We can achieve this by placing buses in an exclusive lane (avoiding “friction” with cars) and designing traffic signals so that buses enjoy priority. We need to implement Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects on roads where buses are stuck in traffic.

BRT is a new concept in the Philippines but BRT already operating in 166 cities with over 32 million passengers per day. BRT is one of the best weapons to fight traffic; when a car user is stuck in traffic and she sees a comfortable bus moving down the road at 25-45 kph, she will think, “If I left my car at home and took the bus instead, I would be at my destination sooner.”

Cars are permitted to park on public roads or block sidewalks, even though this amounts to private appropriation of public space. Many commercial establishments reserve the sidewalk for parking of their customers. In the evenings, one does not have to walk far to observe cars that park overnight on the road or on top of the sidewalk.

Blocked sidewalks not only deter people from walking, they also increase the risk of accidents because people are forced to walk on the road alongside moving vehicles. Whenever we tolerate illegal parking on roads or sidewalks by private motor vehicles, we are encouraging car use while discouraging sustainable transport options.

In order to facilitate car speeds, pedestrian crossings at ground level (which are PWD-friendly) are frequently replaced by elevated crosswalks (which are less convenient for pedestrians and impossible for persons with disabilities or PWDs). By constraining the mobility of one segment of society, we force PWDs to use private motor vehicles to move around our city. In some parts of the city, we have even fenced off and reduced the number of ground-level pedestrian crossings, forcing people to walk a longer distance in order to cross the street. This is in contrast to the approach in the best cities for people mobility (e.g., Seoul, New York, London) that are looking for ways to make their cities more walkable.

The goal of traffic managers/enforcers is to move more cars rather than to move more people. The problem is referred to as “traffic” and the suffering victim is perceived to be passengers inside slow-moving cars. By defining the problem as “traffic”, the goal becomes “make the cars go faster.” This perspective promotes solutions that may ease congestion in the short run (such as road-widening or construction of flyovers), but over the medium term attracts even more vehicles and more congestion. To make cars go faster, other measures can harm public transport and pedestrians, thereby promoting further car use. For example, the “Yellow Lane” on EDSA is today managed as a “prison” for buses, which are barred from accessing other EDSA lanes “reserved” for cars. In contrast, private cars – supposedly only able to enter the yellow lane when nearing their exit — basically have the freedom to use any EDSA lane to get to their destinations. If maximizing people throughput or increasing the speed of buses were the paramount objective, EDSA traffic managers would likely be applying a different strategy and set of tools.

The bias towards car use is also found in Philippine building design standards. The Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the National Building Code requires buildings to have mandatory parking spaces (also known as “parking minimums”). Like a magnet, commercial parking within a city attracts cars to enter already congested urban areas, generating more traffic. Removal of “parking minimums” would be a big step in the right direction. Many countries have already done so, and we can do the same. Thankfully, it seems that the section on parking minimums can just be modified in the IRR without requiring legislation.

These are a few examples of how we remain in a car-oriented paradigm that favors and promotes private motor vehicle use. To solve traffic, mind sets need to change. The priority has to be moving people over moving cars.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner and public transport advocate. He can be reached at mobilitymatters.ph@yahoo.com.