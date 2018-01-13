Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar

YANGON: A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit a remote region of central Myanmar early Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The shallow quake struck some 40 kilometers west of the town of Pyu, the USGS said. It was followed by three weaker tremors in the region, all of magnitudes 5.3, the survey reported. USGS said that there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage but noted that residential structures in the region are typically vulnerable to earthquake shaking. The epicenter was located in a sparsely populated region between the capital Naypyidaw to the north and commercial hub Yangon to the south, at least 150 kilometers from each. “There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage,” USGS said, but noted that residential structures in the region are typically vulnerable to earthquake shaking. There were no immediate reports of casualties on Friday.

AFP