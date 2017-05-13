Shamcey Supsup—an inspiring mom and woman

We are what our mothers teach us, and this Mother’s Day, both mothers and daughters can take great inspiration from beauty queen and architect-turned-mom, Shamcey Supsup.

In 2010, the BS Architecture magna cum laude aced the Philippine Architecture Licensure Examinations, besting thousands of her fellow graduates as the year’s board topnotcher. Two years later, most people did not immediately reconcile the fact that the same lady achiever would win the most coveted beauty pageant tilt in the country as Binibining Pilipinas-Universe.

Indeed, if there is anyone who can gives credence to the elusive “beauty and brains” concept, Shamcey Supsup is one of the few.

Today, she juggles her multiple roles as mother and television host, all while holding her own architectural practice in a society that expects women to only be one or the other—beautiful or smart, and never both.

Shattering the stereotype women everywhere, just like Supsup, are now realizing that they can be both beautiful and intelligent at the same time.

Says the former Binibining Pilipinas-Universe, the power of beauty and brains starts with making informed decisions and developing better habits, especially in matters of personal care.

“Practically speaking, it means carefully searching and committing to products that are intelligently formulated, while producing evident results,” Supsup said as she announced her collaboration with skincare brand Céleteque DermoScience in its #ThinkPlusBeautiful campaign.

“I trust this range of products because it is clinically-tested, recommended by dermatologists, and more than that, it’s a brand that celebrates women—not just beautiful women but women of substance, women who are smart and talented. I am very honored to be part of this campaign and show women that you don’t have to either be just beautiful or just smart. You can be both.”

