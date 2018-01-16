‘Shame on you,’ says PNP chief on erring policemen despite pay hike

A SALARY increase does not ensure that policemen will do their jobs properly, especially if they are innately bad, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said Tuesday noon.

De la Rosa said bad policemen should be ashamed for violating the law even after President Rodrigo Duterte increased their salaries by virtue of Joint Resolution 1 which he issued at the start of 2018.

“Kahit siguro you have all the money, you have all the gold, pag basically masamang tao ka…Gagawa ka pa naman ng kasamaan,” de la Rosa told reporters.

(Even if you have all the money, you have all the gold, if you’re basically a bad person . . . you will still do bad.)

“No more room for foolishness. Ganyan kataas na sweldo mo? Mahiya ka. Makonsensya ka dahil binigay na sa iyo lahat tapos mangongotong ka pa rin. Anong klaseng tao ka?” he added.

( . . . that’s how high your salary is? Shame on you. Have a conscience because everything has been given to you and you will still extort money? What kind of person are you?)

De la Rosa’s statement came after the Counter-Intelligence Task Force arrested six policemen for extortion.

They are SPO1 Antonito Otic, PO3 Danilo Sotelo, PO3 Danilo Buncad, PO3 Oliver Antonio, PO2 Rodrigo Edralin, and PO2 Romeo Nuñez III.

An SPO1 was given a 53-percent increase; a PO2, 82 percent; and PO3, 73 percent.

De la Rosa said these erring policemen would be dismissed.

“Patuloy pa rin yung ating internal cleansing program. I don’t care iilan na lang pulis maiwan sa atin basta importante matitino na pulis maiwan sa atin,” he said.

(Our internal cleansing program will continue. I don’t care if there will only be a few policemen left. What is important is those who will be left will be the good ones.) ROY NARRA