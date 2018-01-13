Shanghai port’s $2.15-B automated terminal now operational

The Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) announced recently that its new $2.15-billion fully automated container terminal is now operational.

The terminal, which is the fourth phase of the group’s Yangshan Port project, is designed to handle a maximum of 6.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU). It is now the world’s largest terminal of its kind.

“The new facility will increase the annual capacity of the Shanghai Port to more than 40 million TEUs last year, which [means]SIPG is entering a new development phase,” SIPG President Yan Jun said.

“Before the establishment of the automation port, which is also the final part of the Port of Shanghai, there were around 20 automation ports in the world. [They all adopted] automation port systems designed and developed by global suppliers,” Yan said, noting that China has broken the monopoly of global suppliers in port-automation solutions.

SIPG reported that the annual handling capacity of its Shanghai Port surpassed 40 million TEUs in 2017.

According to the group, the new capacity means the port’s throughput had increased more than a quarter in the last seven years.