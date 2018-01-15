Shanghai Shenhua snare Real Madrid doctor, German coach

SHANGHAI: Chinese FA Cup winners Shanghai Shenhua shrugged off their disappointment over Carlos Tevez’s disappointing stint to pluck a doctor from Real Madrid and a German assistant coach formerly with Bayern Munich.

Argentine striker Tevez quit Shenhua earlier this month for a return to Boca Juniors following a turbulent year, but the Chinese side appear keen to keep adding to their foreign contingent.

They announced a double appointment at the weekend in the form of doctor Joaquin Mas from Spanish giants Real and Michael Henke, an experienced coach last seen at German second-division side Ingolstadt.

Henke will be right-hand man to Shenhua coach Wu Jingui, who took over at the Chinese Super League (CSL) side in September following the resignation of Uruguayan Gus Poyet.

The 60-year-old Henke has long experience in football, including spells as assistant coach at Bayern, where he won the Champions League in 2001, and at their Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund. He was also once a chief scout for Aston Villa.

Before becoming part of Real Madrid’s medical team looking after the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mas worked for fellow La Liga sides Valencia and Levante.

Mas will be Shenhua’s new chief doctor when the new CSL season begins in March.

AFP