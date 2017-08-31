SHAPELY MADE SEXY

Marks & Spencer

Sculpt a sexier figure with the help of Marks & Spencer (M&S). A leader in fashion innovation, M&S makes women feel comfortable and confident with its Secret Slimming technology. The pieces use ultralight microfiber fabric that gently sculpts the body and enhances the figure by creating a smoother, shapelier silhouette. Enjoy the same slimming effects with M&S Jeans that offer flattering fits for every figure. Available in several designs, from leggings to flared jeans, the Sculpt & Lift Collection features high-power stretch fabric that retains great shape wash after wash.

Marks & Spencer is located at Alabang Town Center, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5 and Rockwell Power Plant Mall, among others.