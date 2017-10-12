Thursday, October 12, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Sharapova storms into Tianjin quarterfinals

    Sharapova storms into Tianjin quarterfinals

    0
    By on Sports

    Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return against Magda Linette of Poland during their women’s singles second round match at the WTA Tianjin Open tennis tournament in Tianjin on Thursday. AFP PHOTO

    TIANJIN, China: Maria Sharapova surged into the Tianjin Open quarterfinals on Thursday as she pursues her first tournament victory since her return from a doping ban.

    Advertisements

    The Russian former world number one defeated Magda Linette of Poland 7-5, 6-3 and will next play either Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele or fifth seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

    The 30-year-old Sharapova has been on the comeback trail since April after serving a 15-month suspension for taking the banned substance meldonium.

    Sharapova, a five-time major-winner, is now ranked a lowly 86 in the world and she needed a wildcard to enter the Tianjin tournament.

    She saw off 71st-ranked Linette in just over 98 minutes to reach only her second quarterfinals since her return to action.

    AFP

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.