Share prices boosted by Korea, S&P news

Share prices advanced for the third straight session on Monday as sentiment was buoyed by easing tensions overseas and last week’s Standard & Poor’s outlook upgrade.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) climbed back to the 7,800 level, adding 1.27 percent or 98.23 points to close at 7,819.25, while the broader All Shares grew 1.10 percent or 51.33 points to finish at 4,723.16.

Philstocks Financial, Inc. senior research analyst Justino Calaycay Jr. pointed to Friday’s historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Both vowed to formally end the Korean War and pledged to work for a nuclear weapon-free Korean Peninsula.

“Hopefully that would result [in]… bringing peace to that region. That’s one risk already off the table and that presented [an]investment opportunity,” Calaycay said.

S&P’s announcement last Thursday that it was upgrading its Philippine credit rating outlook to “positive” from “stable”, meanwhile, continued to help the index rebound from steep losses last week.

“[R]elatively better fundamentals of the economy [helped], considering we received a grade from stable to positive and all our other ratings were unchanged, so those are good signs that despite all of these [external]risks … internally the Philippines remains strong,” Calaycay said.

“There may be some challenges ahead — problems, concerns over inflation, concerns on possible raising of interest rates moving forward, but I think that for as long as the economy can prove to be strong, to be able to absorb those higher costs … those are where investors are banking on right now,” he said.

Gio Perez, equity trader at Papa Securities Corp., said the market rise was propelled by month-end window dressing and positive momentum from Friday’s 103-point rally.

He also said that issues such as SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and JG Summit Holdings, Inc. (JG Summit) provided a boost.

Henry Sy-led SMIC surged 3.30 percent or P30 to end the day at P940 apiece.

The Gokongweis’ JG Summit, meanwhile, grew 2.16 percent or P1.35 at P63.95 per share while Ayala-led BPI was up 1.94 percent or P2 to close at P105.

All sectoral indices registered gains, led by mining and oil’s 1.83-percent rise.

Volume turnover, however, was thin with just 974 million issues valued at P6.4 billion changing hands.

Winners led losers, 130 to 84, while 45 issues were unchanged.