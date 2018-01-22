Shares listed but not traded

CHELSEA Logistics Holdings Corp. (CLC) titled “Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report,” a company disclosure dated Jan. 12, 2018 and posted on Jan. 16 on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). The report detailed the proceeds from an initial public offer (IPO) of 546.593 million CLC shares sold at P10.68 apiece.

From the IPO, Chelsea grossed P5.838 billion, of which P565.265 million went to what it defined as “IPO-related expenses.” Of the resulting net proceeds of P5.272 billion, it spent – under “use of net proceed” – P1.071 billion, of which P1.013 billion represented “pre-payment of Bank of China loan.”

After deducting all expenses totaling P1.072 billion, Chelsea’s “balance of IPO proceeds as of Sept. 30, 2017” amounted to P4.201 billion.

In its PSE posting, Chelsea detailed the “use of proceeds for the period Oct.1 to Dec. 31, 2017.” This means spending on the following: “acquisition of other shipping and logistics companies, P2.187 billion; acquisition of new vessels and vessel equipment, P1.725 billion, of which P1.266 billion represented 70 percent downpayment for a tanker; acquisition of port facilities, containers and terminal equipment, P206.621 million; and expenses for ‘general corporate purposes,’ P44.378 million.” These expenses sum up to P4.162 billion.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, Chelsea reported P38.379 million as “balance of IPO proceeds.”

Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy signed the report as president and chief executive officer of Chelsea.

Due Diligencer decided to publish Chelsea’s report on the use of its IPO proceeds for the information of the public investors.

‘Buy and sell’

Daniel Rafael Ramon Gomez 3rd is chief marketing officer of Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC). Last week, on Jan. 15, he bought 55,000 JFC shares at P89.90 each by availing himself of Jollibee’s management stock option plan (MSOP). On the same day, he sold 55,000 JFC shares at P260 each for a gain of P160.10 per share.

On Jan. 16, Gomez acquired under MSOP 150,000 JFC shares at P105 per share and sold them for P275.0253 each. His “buy-and-sell” strategy earned him a gross profit of P170.0253 per JFC share.

As of Jan.16, Gomez ceased to be an insider stockholder of Jollibee.

‘Buy’

On Jan. 15 and 16, Rizalino Guerrero Santos, senior vice president of Phinma Energy Corp., bought in three trades 157,000 Phinma Energy shares at different prices. On Jan. 15, he acquired 7,000 Phinma Energy shares at P1.77 per share and 50,000 Phinma Energy shares at P1.78 each. The following day, he increased his acquisition to 100,000 Phinma Energy shares, also at P1.78 each.

The additional acquisitions increased Santos’ holdings in Phinma Energy to 4.019 million shares, or 0.082 percent.

On Jan. 17, Ramon Del Rosario J., chairman of Phinma Energy’s 11-person board, bought 100,000 Phinma Energy shares at P1.79 and 209,000 Phinma Energy shares at P1.80. The additional purchases increased the number of Phinma Energy shares he directly owns to 18.102 million, or 0.37 percent. He also indirectly holds 26.746 million Phinma shares, or 0.55 percent.

‘Sell’

On Jan. 15, Roberto M. Lavina, a member of the 11-person board of Phinma Petroleum and Geothermal Inc. (PPG), sold 17,933 PPG shares at P2.10. Had he waited and sold his shares on Jan. 18, 2018, when PPG closed trading at P2.25, probably he would have sold at a higher price.

In a public ownership report (POR) as of Jan. 11, 2018, Phinma Petroleum listed three principal stockholders as holders of 190.305 million PPG shares, or 76.12 percent. These were Phinma Energy, 2.728 million PPG shares, or 50.74 percent; Philippine Investment Management Inc., 30.985 million PPG shares, or 12.39 percent; and Phinma Corp., 32.481 million PPG shares, or 12.99 percent.

Due Diligencer’s take

Why should insiders be privileged to buy shares at a huge discount? This is a practice that allows company executives to acquire shares under an exclusive stock option.

Of course, the practice has the blessings of both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the PSE. Yet, the question remains: Why should insiders be blessed with a gift that, in the first place, they should not enjoy?

Jollibee is not the only listed company that grants stock options to its managers. Some others, if not all, do likewise, putting the public at a big disadvantage.

Why is this allowed to happen?

In the first place, without the public investors, family-owned stock corporations would not have been able to list their shares on the PSE. It is the public turned stockholders who were mainly responsible in enabling these businesses to save income taxes that they would have paid the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

As a matter of fact, the BIR should get stricter in imposing its levy power by basing the computations of taxes due listed companies on the number of shares traded. It should not rely solely on the simple listing of what are classified as outstanding capital stock. Why not tax listed companies on actual turnover reported by the PSE? Just asking.

