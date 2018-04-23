Shares outlook for the week: Market ‘correction mode’ to continue

Share prices could fall further this week with earnings season yet to heat up and investors expected to continue worrying over the economy and policy rate hikes.

“I think the [stock market]will continue to be in a correction mode considering … reports of overheating by the World Bank,” Diversified Securities, Inc. equity trader Aniceto Pangan said.

“I figure that until the earnings reports come in, that [correction]will be the trend of the market,” he added.

A World Bank report that noted the Philippines’ strong growth could be unsustainable weighed on share prices last Tuesday and government officials were quick to brand the warning as exaggerated.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) fell to its lowest in nearly a year, later in the week touching the 7,500 level before climbing back to 7,700 territory on Frday.

First quarter earnings due soon “will serve as proxy guidance … [and]may convince skeptics whether growth targets will be in line this year,” online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com said.

Based on the PSE’s calendar, Manila Electric Co. will kick off the first quarter earnings season with an analysts’ briefing on Monday, April 30.

Chris Mangun, research head at Eagle Equities, Inc. said share prices could again head lower given surging crude prices.

“Higher oil prices mean higher inflation and this may have a negative effect on the market. Small and mid-cap companies still pose better opportunities for investors,” Mangun said.

Friday saw the PSEi gain 0.58 percent or 44.48 points to close at 7,762.72.

The wider All Shares grew 0.46 percent or 21.64 points to finish at 4,687.29.