Sharon Cuneta admits going through an emotional time

As soon as Sharon Cuneta walked into ABS-CBN’s Dolphy Theater for a press conference on Monday, everyone knew there was something going on with the Megastar. She wasn’t her usual jolly and bubbly self, which had long endeared her to the Entertainment press.

She wasn’t unfriendly in the least, but as she walked down the red carpet, it seemed as though she was deep in thought, so much so that she hardly noticed long-time writer friends whom she would normally greet with a warm hug or kiss.

Ever honest with her feelings, Cuneta first apologized to the press for moving the conference schedule almost three hours later than the original invitation, explaining she wasn’t feeling well. She also genuinely said sorry if she passed by old friends on her way to the stage without noticing they were there. It was all unintended and everyone believed her.

“As you know, I’ve been on a strict diet to lose weight and for the first time in my life, my blood test this morning said I was anemic,” she shared in disbelief. “That’s why I’m like this. Kulang kasi sa nutrisyon ang katawan ko at lahat ng aspeto ng buhay ko!” she managed to joke.

The last part of that quote, however, immediately piqued the members of the press who requested the actress to clarify what she meant, lest her fans and even they themselves worry about her wellbeing.

Incidentally, one tabloid carried a banner story that Monday morning with the question “Sharon at Kiko hiwalay na?” referring to her husband Senator Francis Pangilinan. On Sunday too, when she guested on ABS-CBN’s ASAP, she couldn’t stop crying as she sang “You” by the Carpenters.

“Yes, I’m going through something emotional, but I’m OK,” she admitted. “It’s just one of those things we all go through every now and then…. And it happens just when there’s so much you have to do, like today of all days, or [Sunday] on ASAP of all days when I started crying while singing a song that has meaning for me.”

Without giving specifics, she curiously said again, “Marami din akong pinagdadaanan, pero minsan, it’s too personal to talk about.”

Changing topics quickly, Cuneta thanked everyone for their concern and said that she really needs to gain her strength back to prepare for her upcoming movie swith one-time boyfriend and favorite leading man Robin Padilla.

“We start shooting by the end of September and that’s what excites me these days,” she wrapped up.

[The Sharon-Robin starrer replaced Star Cinema’s original plan to reunite the Megastar with her first husband Gabby Concepcion on the big screen. According to the rumor mill, the latter backed out over talent fee issues.]

Later, at a press huddle, Cuneta categorically stated her problems had nothing to do with her husband and that they were “OK.” She also said she had already gone through mid-life crisis and apologized that she simply cannot talk about what she’s currently going through.