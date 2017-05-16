Sharon Cuneta denies ‘third party’ and loss of funds

Megastar Sharon Cuneta on Mother’s Day posted a litany on Facebook about her hasty solo vacation in the US dousing rumors that her marriage with Senator Francis Pangilinan is on the rocks.

She denied that her being “broken-hearted” is caused by her husband’s tryst with fellow Senator Risa Hontiveros as the third party. Weeks back, a picture of Pangilinan and Hontiveros seemed to be holding hands circulated around social media after their visit to incarcerated party-mate Leila de Lima.

Cuneta opened with, “Okay. Here is the truth. Kung anuman ang pinagdadaanan ko/namin ngayon, hindi po ito kasali doon. There is no truth to the rumors going around that Kiko and Sen. Risa Hontiveros are having an affair (or held hands). Some people are evil. They have nothing to better to do than ruin people’s lives …”

In emphasis, she continued, “So if I am indeed going through anything now, it does not involve a third party.”

People close to her said the death of Willy Cruz, who composed many of her biggest hits, was the cause of her heartbreak.

She explained, “In the past few weeks, I’ve had two people die on me. A favorite auntie is sick. The start of filming for my movie with Star Cinema has been moved to September. I owe so much money (on very good investments not stupid stuff) and I have no one in the world to help me. I am probably the poorest, most cash-strapped billionaire you know! So much more, and you don’t know half of it. So I left Manila. Being somewhere else lets you see things from a whole different perspective. Can’t be effective as a mother, wife, sister, aunt, co-worker, friend, etc. if you yourself are lost and need to breathe. Siguro naman may karapatan din ako malungkot at mapagod?”

She also said that in the phrase “give and take” she is always the “give(r)” and “almost all of them are take(rs).”

“I am a human being. I want to rest my mind, body, heart and soul. I am tired of being all things to all people, and I realize no one has really done or been the same for me. I should be retired and living off the fruits of my labor now, but instead, I work like a horse when what I should be doing is working only on what I wish to and only when I want to.”

To her supporters, she said, “Friends and fans. These are all and I know for now they are more than enough. I am tired though I love what I do so much. This is me. I am open and I don’t care. Take me or leave me. I’d rather show my heart than pretend I don’t have one. Thanks so much for your love, support, and encouraging words. Now please don’t worry about me na. I am okay. I always am.”

As many people thought she’s literally cash-strapped, Cuneta on Tuesday clarified that all her debt is for very prime real estate investments, nothing else and went on to explain that for rich people like her, “they actually have money to pay for what they have to, but just do not have enough cash to buy their dream house in, let’s say America, which costs anywhere between under $4 million to $15 million.”

She added she’s not telling how much her dream house costs, and all it means is that she’s just smarter about what to buy now, and the about the timing of things.