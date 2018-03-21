Sharon Cuneta dines with the President

If a picture paints a thousand words then five photos over a dinner in Malacañang on Tuesday is practically a story.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go’s post of President Rodrigo Duterte having dinner with Megastar Sharon Cuneta in Malacañang quickly went viral overnight, with 9,500 likes and shared 4,689 times as of this writing.

Go simply captioned the photos, “Dinner with PRRD and Sharon Cuneta. Sarap ng sardines.”

The Megastar, who is very active on social media, on the other hand, gave a good number of details on her Facebook about the intriguing dinner.

“My beloved only brother with the exact DNA as mine, Chet, @chetdc9 finally met his idol and hero tonight. My Daddy was a good friend of the President’s. Kuya and I always find ways to make each other happy. Tonight, I was not only happy and honored to have dinner with Pres. Duterte, but also to make my Kuya the happiest I’ve ever been able to make him. Hope you’re happy, Daddy! I love you so much, Kuya ko. And thank you, Mr. President. We pray that God’s hand be upon you so that you may steer our country where He knows it will be best! May God bless you, sir. (Miss you, Mayor Inday!)(Thanks so much for everything, @bernsrp Bernal! Luv u!)”

Cuneta then followed up on her post three hours later, mentioning her husband Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who is a known Duterte critic and diehard member of the opposition.

“Got home before sunrise then my hubby woke up to start his day. Di pa ako nakakatanggal ng make-up cos I was excitedly making him kuwento about the President and kuya and our friends and how much fun we had. He’s so chill and happy that kuya and I are happy! Di naman personal ang di nila pagkakasundo sa pulitika, sabi nga ni Tatay Digong kanina eh – they respect each other even if they disagree on certain things. Well – that’s why it’s nice that we live in a free country. Politics? Temporary. My Dad was the President’s good friend? Hey – deal closed! Blessed to have a hubby like my dork.”

In her photo with the President and Go, she captioned it, “Ito po ang mga kinukuwento ko kay Kiko kanina pa! Kumain ng sardines si Tatay Digong kanina, nag-crave tuloy ako. Magsasardinas din kami ni Kiko bago ako matulog!”